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Singapore confirms fully automated SIGMA SPH as new precision-strike system emerges

9th October 2026 - 11:59 GMT | by Roy Choo in Singapore

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The SIGMA 155mm self-propelled howitzer will serve as Singapore’s Next Generation Howitzer and replace the existing SSPH Primus and FH-2000 artillery systems. (Photo: Elbit America)

Singapore has confirmed plans to introduce a fully automated howitzer alongside an emerging precision-strike capability whose weapon type and deployment status have not been disclosed.

The Singapore Army has unveiled two new systems that could significantly enhance the firepower and reach of its artillery formation.

Photographs released by the Singapore Army following a parade on 2 October 2026 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 6th Singapore Division/Headquarters Sense & Strike showed a range of military hardware on display. Standing out were two previously unseen systems, identified as the Truck-Mounted Gun (TMG) and Precision Land Shooter (PLS).

The TMG is a 10x10 truck-mounted self-propelled howitzer (SPH) resembling Elbit Systems’ SIGMA 155mm/52-calibre artillery system. Close-up photographs taken by parade attendees show the ‘SIGMA’ designation on the

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Roy Choo

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Roy Choo

Rex Choo is a freelance journalist based in Australia.

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