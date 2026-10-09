Singapore confirms fully automated SIGMA SPH as new precision-strike system emerges
The Singapore Army has unveiled two new systems that could significantly enhance the firepower and reach of its artillery formation.
Photographs released by the Singapore Army following a parade on 2 October 2026 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 6th Singapore Division/Headquarters Sense & Strike showed a range of military hardware on display. Standing out were two previously unseen systems, identified as the Truck-Mounted Gun (TMG) and Precision Land Shooter (PLS).
The TMG is a 10x10 truck-mounted self-propelled howitzer (SPH) resembling Elbit Systems’ SIGMA 155mm/52-calibre artillery system. Close-up photographs taken by parade attendees show the ‘SIGMA’ designation on the
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