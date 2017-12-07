Singapore unleashes new HIMARS capabilities

The Singapore Army has upgraded the capability of its M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) by introducing a new battery command post (CP) and enhancing integration with air force counterparts in Exercise Forging Sabre in Arizona.

Since early 2017, HIMARS of the 23rd Singapore Artillery Battalion were upgraded with Lockheed Martin’s Universal Fire Control System (UFCS) to enable simultaneous firing of six M31 GPS unitary rockets against different targets in a single fire mission.

Without the UFCS, the HIMARS is required to stow its rockets and recalculate firing orders before launching the next rocket. Manufacturer literature highlights