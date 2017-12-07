Open menu Search

Singapore unleashes new HIMARS capabilities

7th December 2017 - 08:10 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Phoenix

RSS

The Singapore Army has upgraded the capability of its M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) by introducing a new battery command post (CP) and enhancing integration with air force counterparts in Exercise Forging Sabre in Arizona.

Since early 2017, HIMARS of the 23rd Singapore Artillery Battalion were upgraded with Lockheed Martin’s Universal Fire Control System (UFCS) to enable simultaneous firing of six M31 GPS unitary rockets against different targets in a single fire mission.

Without the UFCS, the HIMARS is required to stow its rockets and recalculate firing orders before launching the next rocket. Manufacturer literature highlights

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Chen Chuanren

Author

Chen Chuanren

Chen Chuanren is Shephard’s Singapore correspondent, primarily covering land and sea systems. He served in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us