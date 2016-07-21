Singapore Marauders to be commissioned next year
The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will be commissioning the Paramount Marauder mine-protected vehicle next year to complement the army’s growing motorised capabilities.
The SAF calls the Marauder the Protected Combat Service Vehicle (PCSV).
A dozen PSCVs were transferred to Singapore in 2013-14 for trials and system integration by local firm ST Kinetics.
Like other SAF land platforms, the PCSV is linked to the Army Battlefield Internet, allowing it to integrate with the Terrex 8x8 and the rest of the army. For self-defence, it has an FN MAG 7.62mm machine gun in a remote-controlled weapon station.
According to a Ministry
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Canada buys Aimpoint fire control system for Carl Gustaf recoilless rifles
The Canadian Army will receive an undisclosed quantity of Aimpoint FCS13-RE fire control systems and thermal sites for integration with its Carl Gustaf weapon systems.
-
First NASAMs air defence systems reach Ukraine
Kyiv's need for air defence systems has only grown with the introduction of Iranian-made Shahed-136 loitering munitions into the conflict by Russia.
-
Philippines inducts first SPYDER air defence systems
The Philippine Air Force has suddenly got more capable thanks to the introduction of the SPYDER air defence system, plus another C295W has been added to the transport fleet.