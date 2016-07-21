To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Singapore Marauders to be commissioned next year

21st July 2016 - 04:36 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will be commissioning the Paramount Marauder mine-protected vehicle next year to complement the army’s growing motorised capabilities. 

The SAF calls the Marauder the Protected Combat Service Vehicle (PCSV).

A dozen PSCVs were transferred to Singapore in 2013-14 for trials and system integration by local firm ST Kinetics. 

Like other SAF land platforms, the PCSV is linked to the Army Battlefield Internet, allowing it to integrate with the Terrex 8x8 and the rest of the army. For self-defence, it has an FN MAG 7.62mm machine gun in a remote-controlled weapon station.

According to a Ministry

