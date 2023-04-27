To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Singapore drops Ultimax 100 light machine gun for US US Colt IAR6940

27th April 2023 - 10:30 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

Here a Singaporean soldier is seen firing Colt’s M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle in a screengrab. (Image: Singapore Army)

The Singapore Army has moved from a locally produced light machine gun to one imported from overseas.

The Singapore Army has picked Colt’s IAR6940 as its new section automatic weapon, and so it will eventually replace the venerable ST Engineering Ultimax 100 that has served the army for more than 30 years.

The selection was revealed in the army work plan video for the last fiscal year.

Singapore’s MINDEF told Shephard: ‘Our army has conducted extensive trials and evaluations of various weapon models as part of continued force modernisation efforts. The Colt Infantry Automatic Rifle has been assessed to be a suitable replacement for the SAW.’

The Colt IAR6940 lost out to the M27 in the USMC

