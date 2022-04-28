Senegal orders LG1 howitzers

Nexter is providing eight LG1 105mm towed howitzers to Senegal, the French company announced on 28 April.

The contract for the Senegal Armed Forces entered into effect on 20 April.

Nexter gave no details of the delivery timeframe or the value of the deal, although Shephard Defence Insight estimates a unit cost of $2.08 million for the LG1. This would mean that the Senegal procurement is worth more than $16.6 million.

Senegal is the eighth customer for the LG1, which has also been bought by Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

The L/30 barrel on the LG1 can achieve a range of 17km with extended-range munitions such as the Nexter Arrowtech ERG 3, and Nexter describes it as the lightest gun by weight of its type in the world.

An automatic breech permits a rate of fire of up to 16 rounds per minute with a well-trained crew of five gunners, although 12 is listed as the average rate.

While the LG1 deal is the first direct sale between the Senegalese military and Nexter, the company recently provided six Narwhal 20mm remote weapon stations to equip three OPV 58 S offshore patrol vessels on order by the Senegalese Navy.

These vessels are being built by French shipyard Piriou with the first OPV expected to be launched this year.