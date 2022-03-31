To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • DSA 2022: Pearson envisages bolt-on advantages for Asia-Pacific armour fleets

DSA 2022: Pearson envisages bolt-on advantages for Asia-Pacific armour fleets

31st March 2022 - 00:00 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur

RSS

﻿﻿Pearson Engineering mine-breaching vehicle. (Photo: Pearson ﻿Engineering)

There are only a few new armour programmes in the Asia-Pacific region and a number of programmes are nearing completion, but Pearson Engineering believes there is potential to provide military armoured vehicle fleets with additional capabilities.

Pearson Engineering is aiming to provide existing armour fleets in the Asia-Pacific with its wide range of mobility and counter-mobility equipment capabilities.

For example, the UK-headquartered company is looking at possibilities for Malaysia’s AV8 Gempita AFV fleet, which is derived from the FNSS 8x8 Pars and Oman’s Pars III combat engineering vehicle variant.

As those Pars platforms already utilise Pearson equipment, the company sees similar possibilities with Malaysia in providing the 8x8 Gempita fleet with specialised interchangeable mobility and counter-mobility equipment.

David Addy, Asia-Pacific regional manager, told Shephard that despite a lack of new armour programmes in the region, many

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us