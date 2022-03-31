DSA 2022: Pearson envisages bolt-on advantages for Asia-Pacific armour fleets

Pearson Engineering is aiming to provide existing armour fleets in the Asia-Pacific with its wide range of mobility and counter-mobility equipment capabilities.

For example, the UK-headquartered company is looking at possibilities for Malaysia’s AV8 Gempita AFV fleet, which is derived from the FNSS 8x8 Pars and Oman’s Pars III combat engineering vehicle variant.

As those Pars platforms already utilise Pearson equipment, the company sees similar possibilities with Malaysia in providing the 8x8 Gempita fleet with specialised interchangeable mobility and counter-mobility equipment.

David Addy, Asia-Pacific regional manager, told Shephard that despite a lack of new armour programmes in the region, many