Safran adds MINEO targeting sensors to the mix in Land 8116

7th October 2022 - 13:03 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The MINEO direct fire support system will be integrated with AS9 Huntsman self-propelled howitzers (pictured) for the Australian Army. (Image: HDA)

AS9 Huntsman 155mm self-propelled howitzers being acquired by Australia will include MINEO targeting sensors from Safran.

Hanwha Defense Australia (HDA) is receiving 32 MINEO direct fire support systems (DFSSs) from Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia (SEDA) for the Land 8116 Protected Mobile Fires programme in Australia.

An A$5 million ($3.21 million) contract was announced during the Land Forces 2022 event in Brisbane on 4-6 October.

Phase 1 of Land 8116 Protected Mobile Fires will see the Australian Army receive 30 AS9 Huntsman 155mm SPHs and 15 AS10 ammunition resupply vehicles from Hanwha.

The MINEO DFSS medium-range targeting sensor ‘forms an integral part of the weapon system on the Huntsman vehicles’, said  Patrice Provost, CEO of SEDA.

Hanwha already includes MINEO in the Indian and Norwegian K9 SPH programmes. The sight blends colour and thermal imaging with a laser rangefinder in a single compact unit with a low optical signature and patented motionless colour day zoom for line-of-sight stability.

Other subcontractors to HDA on Land 8116 Phase 1 include Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (with the Odin fire control system) and Australian firm EOS (providing its R400 remote weapon station).

