Saab receives $60 million contract for anti-tank and air defence systems for CV90s

Saab has received an order from BAE Systems Hägglunds for the sighting and fire control system UTAAS for CV90 tracked vehicles, a contract worth approximately SEK700 million (US$60 million).

The modular design of UTAAS is designed to offer a variety of performance options and spiral development and upgrade. The beam paths for all channels go through the same aperture, which provides system stability and removes the need for realignment.

UTAAS is in service on CV90s with Swedish, Norwegian, Swiss, Finnish, Dutch, Danish and Estonian forces. More than 1,100 UTASS have been manufactured in three countries.

Saab describes UTAAS as having a “high hit probability against air targets at ranges up to 2000m and maximum range of 5000m”.

The low-hazard laser rangefinder has a variable repetition frequency, which can be configured for various operational requirements, and various methods of anti-laser eye protection can be employed in the sight.

For night and all-weather operation, the system can be equipped with a range of third generation thermal imagers.

The system can be customised for various weapon systems and integrated with command-and-control systems. It also has an interface to smart ammunition programming units.

In June 2012, Saab said it had received a SEK110 million order from BAE Systems for UTAAS including new sight systems, including virtual image displays and upgrade of the existing systems on combat vehicle CV9030N, for the Norwegian Army.

