Russian MoD receives mine clearance UGV

766 UPTK concern developed the Uran-6 on the basis of the Croatian DOK-ING MV-4 mine-clearing UGV. (Photo: Rostec State Corporation)

Russian military engineers and sappers have received the mine clearance UGV, Uran-6, for the first time.

The Russian MoD has announced that military engineers of the Central Military District (CMD) for the first time received the robotic mine clearance UGV, Uran-6.

The Uran-6 is designed for mine clearance of terrain in urban and mountainous areas.

It can also be used to make passages in minefields and is capable of detecting and neutralising explosive objects with a capacity of no more than four kilograms of TNT equivalent.

The Uran-6 was developed in 2013 by the Russian company 766 UPTK, before undergoing testing in real-world operation conditions, including deployment in the Syrian civil war.

Russia has been heavily investing in the development of new UGVs, such as the new frontline combat UGV, the Uran-9. The Uran-6 entered into service with the Russian Armed Forces in 2019.

Russia aims to stand up its first experimental army unit equipped with combat UGVs as announced by the Chief of Staff of the Russian Ground Forces, on 9 April 2021.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Uran-6 is capable of carrying five interchangeable tools on its front arms, the Uran-6 can be used to neutralise all types of mines and IEDs from a distance of up to 800m.