Russian MoD receives mine clearance UGV

Rostec subsidiary, High-Precision Weapons Holding, has modified the Kornet-EM to be fitted onto any vehicle or carrier.
The Russian MoD has announced that military engineers of the Central Military District (CMD) for the first time received the robotic mine clearance UGV, Uran-6.
The Uran-6 is designed for mine clearance of terrain in urban and mountainous areas.
It can also be used to make passages in minefields and is capable of detecting and neutralising explosive objects with a capacity of no more than four kilograms of TNT equivalent.
The Uran-6 was developed in 2013 by the Russian company 766 UPTK, before undergoing testing in real-world operation conditions, including deployment in the Syrian civil war.
Russia has been heavily investing in the development of new UGVs, such as the new frontline combat UGV, the Uran-9. The Uran-6 entered into service with the Russian Armed Forces in 2019.
Russia aims to stand up its first experimental army unit equipped with combat UGVs as announced by the Chief of Staff of the Russian Ground Forces, on 9 April 2021.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Uran-6 is capable of carrying five interchangeable tools on its front arms, the Uran-6 can be used to neutralise all types of mines and IEDs from a distance of up to 800m.
Nammo and Nordic Shelter have been recruited to the GLSDB campaign, joining Saab and Boeing.
The Light Tactical Transport Vehicle has successfully passed the Belgian MoD’s preliminary technical acceptance under a programme that will deliver 199 Mercedes UNIMOG-based platforms.
The South Korean news agency Yonhap announced on 30 November that the country is negotiating the export of K9 Thunder howitzers with Egypt at the EDEX 2021 exhibition in Cairo.
WZL1 will supply mobile comms nodes for the Wisla missile defence system and PGZ-Narew is providing integration services for the Narew SHORAD network.
Alcon's upgrade kit is a ready-made solution to mitigate the added weight of vehicle armour on the Land Cruiser platform.