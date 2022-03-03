Russia hesitates as Ukraine grits its teeth (Opinion)

A Canadian small-arms instructor conducting a range practise with Ukranian soldiers in 2018. (Photo: Canadian DND)

Although Russia should win the war in Ukraine with firepower alone, the latter still has a number of factors in its favour.

The 19th century US sea power strategist Capt Alfred Thayer Mahan said that he would rather face a modern ship with an untrained crew than an older ship with a trained crew. Mahan was giving implicit credence to the idea that it is not always the force with the greatest firepower that wins the firefight.

Training, along with logistics and morale, is often underplayed in modern conflict studies but can be force-multipliers in their own right and as the war in Ukraine unfolds, it is timely to consider their impact.

Firstly it is worth noting that the war is ongoing and therefore analysis can only be applied to what has happened, or more accurately – what we believe has happened, since the invasion started on 24 February. Caveat lector certainly applies to this analysis but there are certainly some interesting observations to be made.

One of these concerns the use of air power. The Russian Aerospace Forces have made a number of strikes against Ukrainian airfields, most notably Vasylkiv, but so far it has not exploited its numerical advantage to gain air superiority. The Ukrainian Air Force (UAF) remains operational and according to many unverified reports, still shooting down Russian aircraft.

UK RAF Regiment and RAF Police officers have been running force protection training in Ukraine since 2015. (Photo: UK MOD)

This then raises the question of the convoy parked on the road leading to Kyiv. Reported as being 40 miles (64km) long, the vehicles were parked nose to tail, often three abreast. Why weren’t interdiction missions launched against the convoy by UAF fixed-wing assets or TB2 RPAS?

The same argument can be used for satellite images showing helicopters parked closely together on grass airfields. The concepts of dispersion and camouflage seem to have been lost on the Russians or perhaps this tactical shortcoming is driven by over-confidence.

Turning now to the question of training of the Ukrainian forces. According to the IISS Military Balance 2022, the country’s ‘equipment inventory still consists predominantly of Soviet-era weaponry', although sustainment and serviceability are issues; hence the desire to seek more modern equipment elsewhere.

Following the Russian annexation of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014, ‘the Ukrainian military has sought to implement reforms in line with NATO standards, improve individual and unit training, revise doctrine, upgrade arms and equipment, streamline command and control, reduce reliance on conscripts, and expand elite units such as the Air Assault and Special Operations Forces,’ states the CIA World Factbook.

These reforms to training have been supported by a number of NATO initiatives. The UK for example has been providing training missions to Ukraine since 2015 under the banner of Operation ORBITAL.

As part of ORBITAL, Exercise Warrior Watcher saw RAF police and RAF Regiment personnel train Ukrainian units in airfield force protection. The RAF’s third and final two-week deployment took place in October 2021 and was conducted at Vasylkiv Air Base and the Joint Training Centre of Ivan Kozhedub Kharkiv National Air Force University.

Other notable foreign assistance programmes have been conducted by Canada (Operation UNIFIER) and the Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine (JMTG-U) from the US 7th Army Training Command based in Grafenwöhr, Germany.

In-country training has also been provided in support of donated weapon systems such as the 2,000 NLAW anti-armour weapons from the UK while this training will also support the 5,000 NLAWs from Sweden. Other anti-armour weapons have come from Norway (M72) and the US (FGM-148 Javelin) while small arms and ammunition are coming from Canada, Croatia, Finland and other countries.

Operation UNIFIER has been overseen by Canada to provide training to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. (Photo: Canadian DND).

On the air defence side of the threat, Ukraine has received a number of IR/UV-seeking FIM-92 Stinger ground based air defence systems from Germany, Lithuania, Netherlands and the US.

Whether the training provided for these weapons is adequate, two sides of the debate were aired in the UK media within an hour of each other on 1 March. On BBC radio, former UK Chief of the Defence Staff, Lord David Richards was asked the question of what can be done to stack the odds in Ukraine’s favour to make it possible that they could win.

‘I think that we can’t do much more but continue to pour in the right sort of weapons. We’re not even sending trainers so at the very low level, I’m worried that some of this kit will not be used effectively because we can’t send in NATO trainers to make sure they know how to use it properly.’

A second interview response on Channel 4 TV news should have assuaged Lord Richards’ concerns. Olekssandr Danylyuk, Ukrainian Finance Minister and ex-national security chief, was asked if the donated weapons were getting through to where they were needed.

'[W]hat I want to say is that these supplies have already saved a lot of lives and helped to stop Russia advancing.’ — Olekssandr Danylyuk, Ukraine’s Finance Minister and former National Security Chief

‘Oh yes and at the moment I am actually being trained to use one of them,’ he replied. Asked which one, Danylyuk said, ‘an interesting one! It is being put in use immediately. Some of this equipment has been destroyed already but what I want to say is that these supplies have already saved a lot of lives and helped to stop Russia advancing.’

Perhaps a parallel can be drawn here with the use of FIM-92 Stinger by the Mujahideen in Afghanistan during the occupation by the Soviet Union, when local tribesmen managed to master the fire-and-forget Stinger quite easily and with dramatic results. As a serving Royal Netherlands Army officer told Shephard, ‘it’s easy to fire [the Stinger]; anyone can master it.’

With the US looking to provide unspecified virtual training to the Ukrainian armed forces following a debate in the House of Representatives on 24 February, it looks as though the weapons being supplied by the West are being integrated and achieving successful results.

One consideration concerning the supply of arms is the logistics of transportation. With four NATO countries bordering Ukraine it is thought that the majority of these weapons are coming through Poland. It is possible that in the coming weeks, Russia could view this supply chain as the source of undue interference by NATO with a subsequent response.

One final thought concerns ‘the maintenance of morale’, one of the 10 principles of war. Given that most of the Russian forces that were massed along Ukraine’s border were from all parts of Russia, they have now been away from home for many months without home comforts or seeing loved ones. They view how the world is reacting to the invasion on social media, what Ukrainians feel about Russia when they come face-to-face and are taking casualties.

They might also wonder whether Putin has established the first principle of war — the selection and maintenance of the aim.

Their enemy, the military underdog that is Ukraine, has clarity of purpose in that its single aim is to remove Russian troops from its soil. It has access to weapons as well as global support for its cause.

Despite privations, the country is gritting its teeth in determination. This is likely to be a long war but the winner is not preordained.