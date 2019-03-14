Russia unveils a new counter-ATGM system

Russian weapons system development specialist, TsNIItochmash has unveiled its latest armoured vehicle self-protection system. It was initially made to equip the 2S42 Lotos self-propelled gun currently in development by the same company.

The new self-protection system relies on missile approach sensors to issue a warning on incoming anti-tank guided missiles, triggering the launch of AOB-5 aerosol grenades to create countermeasures disrupting missile TV, thermal imaging and laser guidance.

The aerosol grenades are launched by the system taking into consideration the wind direction in order to provide a reliable cover for the protected vehicle.

