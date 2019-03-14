To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Russia unveils a new counter-ATGM system

14th March 2019 - 10:15 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov in Sofia

RSS

Russian weapons system development specialist, TsNIItochmash has unveiled its latest armoured vehicle self-protection system. It was initially made to equip the 2S42 Lotos self-propelled gun currently in development by the same company.

The new self-protection system relies on missile approach sensors to issue a warning on incoming anti-tank guided missiles, triggering the launch of AOB-5 aerosol grenades to create countermeasures disrupting missile TV, thermal imaging and laser guidance.

The aerosol grenades are launched by the system taking into consideration the wind direction in order to provide a reliable cover for the protected vehicle.

A company spokesperson told the press that

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Alexander Mladenov

Author

Alexander Mladenov

Alexander Mladenov is a Shephard correspondent based in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us