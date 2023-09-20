Russia tests C-UAS slat protection over turrets and anti-UAV jamming systems for armoured vehicles
The threat of top-attack weapons was recognised by Russian army long before its invasion of Ukraine, leading to the introduction of slat armour mounted on the turrets of main battle tanks.
The proliferation of new threats for armoured vehicles, such as loitering munitions and FPV UAVs, has prompted efforts to create passive EW countermeasures.
One of them is a Triton modular system developed by PPSh Lab JSC and introduced at Army-2023 event last month. The system is derived from earlier developments of the PPSh Lab, the LPD-801 and LPD-802 portable C-UAS weapons and probably includes some components used in these
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
US increases investments in mortar production capacities
The US Army and companies of the defence industrial base have been expanding and upgrading their facilities as well as improving capabilities to produce mortar systems and rounds.
-
Taiwan unveils new XT-112 5.56mm assault rifle
Taiwan's state-owned arsenal unveiled a new assault rifle at the TADTE defence show in Taipei.
-
Taiwan reveals new indigenous scout vehicle at TADTE 2023 defence show
Taiwan's military establishment has developed a new 4x4 reconnaissance vehicle design, displayed for the first time at the TADTE defence expo in Taipei last week.
-
Saab receives $104.9 million order from US for AT4 and Carl-Gustaf ammunition
Saab has signed an expanded agreement with US DoD for AT4 personal anti-tank systems and Carl-Gustaf ammunition for US Army, US Special Operations Command and USMC and a new order has also been signed valued at $104.9 million with deliveries during 2024-2026.
-
Insight: Why the CV90 infantry fighting vehicle is making a clean sweep of Nordic markets
Shephard Defence Insight explores the evolution of BAE Systems Hägglunds’ CV90 IFV from its inception in the late 1980s to the latest CV90 MkIV, detailing the order history and upgrade packages of its ten European customers.
-
DSEI 2023: Elbit exhibits export version of Crossbow mortar turret
Elbit Systems has unveiled a lightweight export model of its Crossbow 120mm mortar system being developed for the Israel Defense Forces.