Russia tests C-UAS slat protection over turrets and anti-UAV jamming systems for armoured vehicles

The threat of top-attack weapons was recognised by Russian army long before its invasion of Ukraine, leading to the introduction of slat armour mounted on the turrets of main battle tanks.

The proliferation of new threats for armoured vehicles, such as loitering munitions and FPV UAVs, has prompted efforts to create passive EW countermeasures.

One of them is a Triton modular system developed by PPSh Lab JSC and introduced at Army-2023 event last month. The system is derived from earlier developments of the PPSh Lab, the LPD-801 and LPD-802 portable C-UAS weapons and probably includes some components used in these