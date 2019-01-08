Russia ready to field first S-350 surface-to-air missile
The Russian military is set to take on its first Almaz-Antey S-350 Vityaz surface-to-air missile (SAM) system in 2019.
The Russian MoD plans for the procurement of up to ten S-350 systems through to 2020. Initially it was slated for fielding into Russian Air and Space Force (RuASF) service in 2015-16, but the development incurred delays due to unspecified technical difficulties.
The S-350 Vityaz is an all-new medium-range SAM system according to the Russian MoD classification, developed by Almaz-Antey for equipping the RuASF’s SAM Troops branch. The SAM has been in development since 2007 and was first shown in public in
-
How OMFV competitors are innovating to secure US Army contract
The Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) contenders' proposals include advanced weapons systems, artificial intelligence sensors and situational awareness in addition to hybrid electric transmission, enhanced mobility and open architecture.
-
Switzerland gains US approval for Patriot air defence missile buy
Switzerland will acquire up to 72 Patriot missiles under a Foreign Military Sale (FMS) transaction.
-
Sweden contracts BAE to develop new CV90 variants
Sweden has contracted BAE Systems to develop Forward Maintenance and Combat Engineer variants of the CV90 armoured vehicle.
-
German-Slovak Leopard tank transfer finalised
Contracts have been formally signed for the transfer of 15 Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks (MBTs) from Germany to Slovakia.
-
Indian Army looks for numerous ATVs, RWS and light bullet-proof vehicles
India's need for military equipment continues to mount, and it is increasingly looking for indigenous solutions.