Russia ready to field first S-350 surface-to-air missile

The Russian military is set to take on its first Almaz-Antey S-350 Vityaz surface-to-air missile (SAM) system in 2019.

The Russian MoD plans for the procurement of up to ten S-350 systems through to 2020. Initially it was slated for fielding into Russian Air and Space Force (RuASF) service in 2015-16, but the development incurred delays due to unspecified technical difficulties.

The S-350 Vityaz is an all-new medium-range SAM system according to the Russian MoD classification, developed by Almaz-Antey for equipping the RuASF’s SAM Troops branch. The SAM has been in development since 2007 and was first shown in public in