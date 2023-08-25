Russia claims to have developed AI-based aiming system for kamikaze drone

A Russian company manufacturing the Gadfly first-person-view (FPV) kamikaze drone has developed an AI-based aiming system for the UAV, according to an interview with its designer, Andrey Ivanov, published by RIA Novosti on 14 August.

The aiming system employs a neural network to analyse, identify and assist in attacking both stationary and mobile targets with an accuracy rate of 90%, Ivanov said.

A video released with the article showed the FPV perspective from the drone with bounding boxes around moving trucks, stationary targets in wooded cover and other airborne drones.

The modified Gadfly has completed multiple tests on training grounds