Rostec plans 125mm cannon-armed wheeled AFV

Thai marines seek new 4x4 and 8x8 APCs
The Royal Thai Marine Corps needs new vehicles, but new acquisitions will only occur in small bite-sized steps.
Russia’s Rostec plans to develop a wheeled amphibious AFV featuring a 125mm cannon.
Plans would see a Sprut-SDM1 module installed on an amphibious wheeled chassis.
Kurganmashzavod – a division of Rostec - Volgograd Tractor Plant deputy chief designer Vladimir Budaev said: ‘We have an idea to install the Sprut-SDM1 module on a wheelbase chassis, which is also likely to be able to float.
‘What specific wheelbase we will use is still an open question; there are several very effective variants available in Russia and it all depends on the final purpose of the vehicle and which kind of troops will use it.’
Budaev added that a wheeled Sprut would likely be an export-oriented product as Russian forces traditionally prioritised tracked systems.
In July, during the first stage of trials on the Black Sea, the tracked Sprut-SDM1 light tank completed navigation capability tests and demonstrated its ability to be transported via a large landing craft.
The tracked Sprut-SDM1 features a UTD-29 500-horsepower engine capable of propelling the vehicle at speeds up to 70km/h on land and 10km/h on water.
The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration confirmed the country foresee starting negotiations during the autumn to formalize an agreement on the government level and join the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) programme.
Polish MoD orders repairs to Cold War-era IFVs.
The Luftbeweglichen Waffenträger (LuWa) vehicle programme is moving forwards after a new system demonstrator was unveiled in June for the German airmobile weapon carrier.
Saudi Arabia continues to stand as one of the most exciting investment opportunities for global defense and technology companies. As a result of national aspirations to diversify the local economy, Saudi Arabia plans to spend half its military budget within the Kingdom by the end of the decade.
Belgian company FN Herstal is supplying 7.62mm light machine guns and spare parts under a multi-year contract from the Norwegian MoD.