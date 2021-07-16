Sprut-SDM1 to undergo Black Sea firing trials

NZ revamps artillery with new sensors and digital backbones
New Zealand has never owned weapon locating radars before, but its first examples are due in country in 2022.
The Sprut-SDM1 amphibious tank will soon undergo firing trials using its 125mm anti-tank gun while afloat in conditions up to sea state three.
Rostec’s industrial director of weapons, ammunition and special chemistry, Bekkhan Ozdoev, said: ‘Sprut-SDM1 is not inferior in firepower to tanks such as T-80 or T-90, and its mobility on land and water is at the level of BMD-4M.
‘The tank is capable of completing complex tactical missions, in particular, reconnaissance, working as part of raid or forward detachments, defence manoeuvres, attacking through water obstacles, amphibious operations, and territory control.’
The vehicle’s primary operator would be the Russian Airborne Forces. However, Ozdoev added he believed there would be interest from markets in India, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.
Trials are expected to be concluded in early 2022, paving the way for serial production.
Sprut-SDM1 features a UTD-29 500-horsepower engine capable of propelling the vehicle at speeds up to 70km/h on land and 10km/h on water.
As the Canadian Army retires its older Command and Control and Battle Management System applications it faces a race against time to introduce new and interim software and hardware to avoid obsolescence.
Pinzgauer 6x6 vehicles of the New Zealand Army are up for replacement, and an exercise has started to find a replacement.
Starved of funding, the Venezuelan Army is repairing and refurbishing obsolete Western-supplied vehicle fleets to maintain a meaningful capability.
An unknown number of David light armoured patrol, reconnaissance and combat vehicles will be delivered to Israel under the FMS programme.
New sustainment contract for AMPV from the US Army enables the addition of new capabilities and technologies on the new-generation vehicle throughout its time in service.