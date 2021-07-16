Sprut-SDM1 to undergo Black Sea firing trials

The Sprut-SDM1 amphibious light tank. (Photo: Rostec.)

During the first stage of trials on the Black Sea, the vehicle completed navigation capability tests and demonstrated its ability to be transported via large landing craft.

The Sprut-SDM1 amphibious tank will soon undergo firing trials using its 125mm anti-tank gun while afloat in conditions up to sea state three.

Rostec’s industrial director of weapons, ammunition and special chemistry, Bekkhan Ozdoev, said: ‘Sprut-SDM1 is not inferior in firepower to tanks such as T-80 or T-90, and its mobility on land and water is at the level of BMD-4M.

‘The tank is capable of completing complex tactical missions, in particular, reconnaissance, working as part of raid or forward detachments, defence manoeuvres, attacking through water obstacles, amphibious operations, and territory control.’

The vehicle’s primary operator would be the Russian Airborne Forces. However, Ozdoev added he believed there would be interest from markets in India, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Trials are expected to be concluded in early 2022, paving the way for serial production.

Sprut-SDM1 features a UTD-29 500-horsepower engine capable of propelling the vehicle at speeds up to 70km/h on land and 10km/h on water.