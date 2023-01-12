ROK Army gains cutting-edge firepower with new mortar carriers, light machine guns

Self-propelled mortar carriers and light machine guns are among the new equipment reaching the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA).

Late last year, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) signed a contract with Hanwha Aerospace for a second batch of KSM120 120mm mortar carriers.

The ‘follow-up series production’ contract, signed on 26 December 2022, was worth KRW584 billion ($470.7 million) for the K200-based mortar carriers and associated fire direction centre vehicles. Production will run through till 2025.

Hanwha handed over the first batch of 120mm mortar carriers to the ROKA in January 2022. After passing final field trials, it was