To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • ROK Army gains cutting-edge firepower with new mortar carriers, light machine guns

ROK Army gains cutting-edge firepower with new mortar carriers, light machine guns

12th January 2023 - 01:12 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

This photo shows an example of the KSM120 120mm mortar carrier destined for the ROK Army. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

South Korea's procurement agency has approved or implemented a variety of programmes, including counter-battery radars, rocket launchers, light machine guns and mortar carriers.

Self-propelled mortar carriers and light machine guns are among the new equipment reaching the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA).

Late last year, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) signed a contract with Hanwha Aerospace for a second batch of KSM120 120mm mortar carriers.

The ‘follow-up series production’ contract, signed on 26 December 2022, was worth KRW584 billion ($470.7 million) for the K200-based mortar carriers and associated fire direction centre vehicles. Production will run through till 2025.

Hanwha handed over the first batch of 120mm mortar carriers to the ROKA in January 2022. After passing final field trials, it was

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us