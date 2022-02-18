To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

South Korean army to trial Redback IFV

18th February 2022 - 05:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The ROK Army will test the AS21 Redback IFV, newly returned from Australia, over the next two months. (Photo: Hanwha Defense)

South Korea is particularly interested in the technology and design of the AS21 Redback that was offered to Australia.

The Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) is set to trial the AS21 Redback, an IFV originally designed to meet Australian Army requirements, with one of its armoured cavalry regiments.

The evaluation of Hanwha Defense’s ‘fifth-generation’ vehicles will take place in April-May, and it will include mobility, operability and maintainability aspects.

These trials are using vehicles that were dispatched to Australia for the risk mitigation activity of Project Land 400 Phase 3, which will return to South Korea in March.

Hanwha Defense stated that the purpose of the two-month trials is to ‘review advanced world-class IFV technologies for potential application to

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us