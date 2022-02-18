South Korean army to trial Redback IFV

The Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) is set to trial the AS21 Redback, an IFV originally designed to meet Australian Army requirements, with one of its armoured cavalry regiments.

The evaluation of Hanwha Defense’s ‘fifth-generation’ vehicles will take place in April-May, and it will include mobility, operability and maintainability aspects.

These trials are using vehicles that were dispatched to Australia for the risk mitigation activity of Project Land 400 Phase 3, which will return to South Korea in March.

Hanwha Defense stated that the purpose of the two-month trials is to ‘review advanced world-class IFV technologies for potential application to