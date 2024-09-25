Rheinmetall receives order from NATO country for mortar shells
Rheinmetall has received an order worth tens-of-millions of Euro from a NATO country for a six-digit number of mortar shells of various types. Deliveries have been scheduled to begin in July 2025 and completed by July 2026.
The mortar shells will be manufactured by Rheinmetall Expal Munitions in Spain and the order will include various additional services as part of the product launch.
The German-headquartered company has received orders for billions of artillery and mortar rounds since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago as countries supply ammunition to Ukraine and replenish stockpiles.
In July, Rheinmetall announced it had received an order from Switzerland to supply 81mm mortar cargo ammunition and MX2-KM 81mm mortar weapons to the Swiss Army in a deal worth in the mid double-digit million euro range.
The 81mm mortar cartridges include illumination white light, illumination infrared and smoke discharge based on RP (Red Phospor).
In April, Spain ordered 104,000 mortar rounds from Rheinmetall in a deal described by the company as in the “higher double-digit million Euro range”, with deliveries expected to be concluded by the end of next year.
