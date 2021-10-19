Rheinmetall unveils Lynx CSV in Australia

Rheinmetall has unveiled a special variant of its KF41 Lynx IFV that was designed and built in Australia. A prototype was displayed at the company’s Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence (MILVEHCOE) in Redbank, Queensland, on 18 October.

Called the Lynx Combat Support Vehicle (CSV), the armoured platform can perform recovery, repair, manoeuvre support and support logistics for the Australian Army.

The CSV is aimed at an army requirement for up to 450 Mounted Close Combat vehicles and 17 associated Manoeuvre Support Vehicles to be procured under Project Land 400 Phase 3.

The KF41 Lynx is competing with Hanwha Defense’s …