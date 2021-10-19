Rheinmetall unveils Lynx CSV in Australia

Meprolight launches new TIGON sight
Military-standard sight blends uncooled thermal imaging technology with red-dot optics.
Rheinmetall has unveiled a special variant of its KF41 Lynx IFV that was designed and built in Australia. A prototype was displayed at the company’s Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence (MILVEHCOE) in Redbank, Queensland, on 18 October.
Called the Lynx Combat Support Vehicle (CSV), the armoured platform can perform recovery, repair, manoeuvre support and support logistics for the Australian Army.
The CSV is aimed at an army requirement for up to 450 Mounted Close Combat vehicles and 17 associated Manoeuvre Support Vehicles to be procured under Project Land 400 Phase 3.
The KF41 Lynx is competing with Hanwha Defense’s …
Paramount Group of South Africa has developed new add-on armour that covers the Mbombe 4 IFV against all Level 3 threats within NATO STANAG 4569.
Curtiss-Wright has developed systems that comply with US Army modular open standards.
New HELWS is a 15kW-class system optimised to defeat Group 1-2 UASs. It features an attachable/removable beam director turret and supports onboard radar and jammer options.
NXT 360 — exhibited for the first time in the US at AUSA 2021 — was designed to deliver increased survivability, mobility and affordability.
Class-leading size, weight, power and cost with unmatched precision.