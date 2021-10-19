To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Rheinmetall unveils Lynx CSV in Australia

19th October 2021 - 03:41 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Rheinmetall unveiled a prototype of the tracked Lynx Combat Support Vehicle in Australia. (Rheinmetall)

Rheinmetall has shown off a new combat support vehicle aimed directly at bolstering the OEM's bid under Project Land 400 Phase 3.

Rheinmetall has unveiled a special variant of its KF41 Lynx IFV that was designed and built in Australia. A prototype was displayed at the company’s Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence (MILVEHCOE) in Redbank, Queensland, on 18 October.

Called the Lynx Combat Support Vehicle (CSV), the armoured platform can perform recovery, repair, manoeuvre support and support logistics for the Australian Army.

The CSV is aimed at an army requirement for up to 450 Mounted Close Combat vehicles and 17 associated Manoeuvre Support Vehicles to be procured under Project Land 400 Phase 3.

The KF41 Lynx is competing with Hanwha Defense’s …

