Redback takes on Lynx in Australian land programme
In its A$10-15 billion ($7-10.4 billion) Project Land 400 Phase 3 competition, Australia has clearly professed a predilection for animal names, with the Hanwha Redback and Rheinmetall Lynx being down-selected for further trials at the expense of the General Dynamics Land Systems Ajax and BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 as announced on 16 September.
