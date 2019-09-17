To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Redback takes on Lynx in Australian land programme

17th September 2019 - 11:15 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Hong Kong

In its A$10-15 billion ($7-10.4 billion) Project Land 400 Phase 3 competition, Australia has clearly professed a predilection for animal names, with the Hanwha Redback and Rheinmetall Lynx being down-selected for further trials at the expense of the General Dynamics Land Systems Ajax and BAE Systems Hägglunds  CV90 as announced on 16 September.

