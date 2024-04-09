Rheinmetall to supply 20 more Marder IFVs to Ukraine

Rheinmetall will deliver an additional 20 Marder IFVs to Ukraine under an order recently placed by the German government with deliveries expected to take place this year.

The value of the deal has been reported by the company as being “in the mid double-digit-million-euro range” and that it has “already handed over a three-digit number of Marder IFVs to the Ukrainian Armed Forces via direct deliveries and circular exchange programmes”.

The version to be delivered under the new order will be the 1A3 Marder which features integrated laser range finders. A total of 20 of the IA3 standard were delivered in March 2023 and number of further lots have since been delivered, each in two-figure numbers. Rheinmetall acquired the 1A3 Marder IFV from the German Army (Bundeswehr) and began overhauling the vehicles in the first half of 2022.

The Marder IFV has continued to be operated by the Bundeswehr and the vehicle has been modernised and improved since it first entered services decade ago. Germany has been gradually replacing its Marders with Puma IFVs of which it already operates 300. An additional 50 Pumas were ordered by Germany in 2023.

Rheinmetall has been leading the supply of systems and artillery to Ukraine, particularly under a framework agreement worth billions-of-Euro to supply 155mm artillery.

In November last year, the German arms manufacturer said it would supply approximately 100,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition to the Ukraine under an order from the German government described by the company as in the “lower-three-digit million-euro range”. The deal formed part of a multi-billion dollar deal signed earlier in 2023.