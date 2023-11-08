Rheinmetall to provide 100,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine
German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall will deliver approximately 100,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition to the Ukraine under an order from the German government described by the company as in the ‘lower-three-digit million-euro range’. The deal has formed part of a multi-billion dollar deal signed earlier this year.
The order has formed part of a recent EUR400 million (US$427 million) military aid package for the Ukrainian armed forces. Delivery has been scheduled to begin within weeks and extend over the next two years.
Rheinmetall has seen a boom in orders from the Ukraine-Russia war, both in munitions and equipment, and in late October announced it had set up a joint venture with Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC (the former Ukroboronprom).
The company has said it will draw heavily upon Spain’s Expal Systems, a company Rheinmetall purchased earlier this year which has a substantial ammunition production capability.
Rheinmetall has been a major supplier to the Ukrainian armed forces with large amounts of medium- and large-calibre ammunition, including 20mm automatic cannon rounds for the Marder IFV.
Additionally, the company has supplied 105mm and 120mm tank ammunition for the Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 MBTs, and a first lot of 35mm ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft tank which was delivered in August.
More from Land Warfare
-
MilDef to provide C2 hardware and software to a NATO country on the back of new products
MilDef released details of new products in September and has already begun to introduce these into service including with an undisclosed European customer.
-
Havelsan's Barkan UGV demonstrates varied munition firing in a step towards swarming
Havelsan has a focus on increasing digital battlespace capability for Turkish soldiers and test firing of a loitering munition from a Barkan UGV has marked a step towards swarming with loitering munitions.
-
New JLTV orders for Oshkosh takes production of JLTV line beyond mid-2025
Oshkosh has produced more than 23,000 JLTVs since the first order in 2015 and the latest contract will add as many as 700 vehicles to orders already placed.
-
NATO tests robotic capabilities at multi-domain operations trials
The 2023 Next-Generation Communication Networks Technology event featured innovative technologies transforming the battlefield, including drones, ground-robotic systems and a robot dog.
-
Swiss join new-generation Patriot missile club
US officials have finalised an agreement for Switzerland to buy Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles.