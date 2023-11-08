To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Rheinmetall to provide 100,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine

8th November 2023 - 11:46 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Ukraine will receive 100,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammuniition from German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall. (Photo: US Army)

Rheinmetall received a US$4.4 billion framework agreement in July for 120mm ammunition which has been followed by orders for hundreds-of-thousands of shells.

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall will deliver approximately 100,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition to the Ukraine under an order from the German government described by the company as in the ‘lower-three-digit million-euro range’. The deal has formed part of a multi-billion dollar deal signed earlier this year.

The order has formed part of a recent EUR400 million (US$427 million) military aid package for the Ukrainian armed forces. Delivery has been scheduled to begin within weeks and extend over the next two years.

Rheinmetall has seen a boom in orders from the Ukraine-Russia war, both in munitions and equipment, and in late October announced it had set up a joint venture with Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC (the former Ukroboronprom).

The company has said it will draw heavily upon Spain’s Expal Systems, a company Rheinmetall purchased earlier this year which has a substantial ammunition production capability.

Rheinmetall has been a major supplier to the Ukrainian armed forces with large amounts of medium- and large-calibre ammunition, including 20mm automatic cannon rounds for the Marder IFV.

Additionally, the company has supplied 105mm and 120mm tank ammunition for the Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 MBTs, and a first lot of 35mm ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft tank which was delivered in August.

