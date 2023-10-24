Rheinmetall joins in Ukrainian JV on the support and manufacture of military vehicles
Technology and defence company Rheinmetall has set up a Kyiv-based joint venture (JV) with Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC (UDI, the former Ukroboronprom), officially announcing on 24 October an arrangement in place since 18 October.
Cooperation between the two organisations began in May this year with Rheinmetall providing industrial support to Ukraine forces in the fight against Russia by supplying hundreds-of-thousands of rounds of large and small munitions.
On 28 September 2023, Germany’s Federal Cartel Office gave the new JV the green light, followed by approval from the relevant agencies in Poland and Ukraine in early October.
A few days later, Rheinmetall Ukrainian Defense Industry was officially registered and commenced operations with the German company owning 51% and UDI 49%.
The venture will be active in the fields of service and maintenance, as well as in the assembly, production and development of military vehicles. It will initially operate solely in Ukraine.
In a statement, Rheinmetall said: ‘Ukraine stands to benefit from this cooperation in multiple ways, including the creation and expansion of defence technology capacities in-country, additional local added value, as well as the swift delivery of military equipment from Germany.’
More from Defence Notes
-
European Defence Agency report predicts multi-domain operations, new tech and robots to dominate beyond 2040
Future defence forces will face a range of challenges beyond the metal, silicon chips and microprocessors that currently threaten national security and defence.
-
Research paper points to a Russian ‘ghost navy’ providing logistical support
Russia has been using commercial vessels to move military equipment to avoid controls, according to a report from NATO Defense College and RUSI.
-
Germany to provide Ukraine with additional air-defence systems and Gepard anti-aircraft guns
The German government has announced a billion-euro-plus package of equipment for Ukraine which includes Patriot and IRIS-T air defence systems and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns.
-
Boom time has arrived for South Korean defence exports (Opinion)
The Asian country to make the most spectacular and stellar success in terms of arms exports is none other than South Korea, a nation of 51.7 million citizens.
-
US strengthens regional posture with munitions, ships and fighter jets in response to Hamas attack on Israel
The swift deployment of munitions and the mobilisation of ships and fighter jets in response to the Hamas attack on Israel raise concerns about potential broader regional involvement.
-
Australia boosts domestic munitions production capacity
Thales Australia is beneficiary of major investment in two munitions plants that it manages.