Rheinmetall teams with US Army DEVCOM to explore OMFV weaponry

Army-21: First wheeled platform integration for Sosna SAM system unveiled
Low-cost short-range Sosna missile system seen for first time on BTR-82A 8x8 chassis. The SAM is under development to replace the Strela-10.
The collaboration, dubbed Master Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA), will allow DEVCOM and Rheinmetall to leverage their respective expertise to develop integrated combat vehicle weapons, fire control and ammunition technologies.
Rheinmetall said the efforts will include, but will not be limited to, digital engineering, modelling and simulation, and prototyping and testing.
The partners emphasised how the CRADA will enable exploration of integrating the US Army's XM913 50mm cannon onto platforms currently competing for the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) programme.
The 50mm XM913 chain gun is an experimental, modern version of the Northrop Grumman Bushmaster family. It was unveiled during its first public firing in 2019 at Arizona's 'Big Sandy' test range.
'Specifically, efforts on integration of the XM913 50mm cannon will provide transformational capability and overmatch for our future soldiers.' said Mike Milner, American Rheinmetall Vehicles director for business development and strategy.
American Rheinmetall Vehicles is part of Team Lynx, a consortium of five companies, including Raytheon Technologies, L3Harris Technologies, Textron Systems and Allision Transmission.
Under an overall contract value of $299.4 million, Team Lynx is offering a modular open systems approach solution to develop Phase 2 digital concept designs for OMFV.
The new contract with DEVCOM AC is likely to play a crucial role for Rheinmetall in the subsequent phases of the OMFV programme.
Soft-skinned Strela-VPK-KBM may replace UAZ-469 light utility vehicle, while amphibious 4x4 recon platform could be successor to BRDM.
The two new variants of the Taifun 4x4 armoured vehicle are designed to meet the needs of the Russian Airborne Forces.
FNSS is internally funding the multirole M113-based armed UGV and has developed an autonomy kit for driving while maintaining a human in the loop for weapons firing.
PARS IV 6x6 Special Operation’s (S-Ops) Vehicle is designed to meet the tactical and operational requirements of military and internal security forces whose mission is special. It is able to operate in wide range of terrains, climate types and optimized for different operational requirements. It is highly versatile, reflecting the broad spectrum of potential missions and operation zones.