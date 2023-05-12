Rheinmetall nets multi-million-euro ammunition order
Under the new award for an undisclosed number of shells at an undisclosed price, deliveries will take place this year and next.
The multi-million-euro contract is one of a slew of recent ammunition orders received by the company for artillery, IFVs and tanks.
The German group said the order underscored its expertise in ammunition manufacturing. It added that it could supply large amounts of ammunition at short notice.
The company makes ammunition for various vehicles and is working on a new production facility for 35mm medium-calibre munitions at its Unterluess site in Lower Saxony, Germany.
From this summer, the new facility will help meet the increased demand for air defence ammunition.
35mm ammunition has seen increasing demand in part due to Ukraine's use of the German-made Flakpanzer Gepard.
