Rheinmetall nets Denmark order for 16 Skyranger 30 turrets

Rheinmetall Air Defence has secured a contract with Denmark to supply 16 Skyranger 30 anti-aircraft turrets for use by the country’s armed forces. The order, which Rheinmetall claimed was worth in the low-three-digit million euros range, followed a similar order from Austria for 36 Skyranger 30 systems in February 2024 worth in the mid-three-digit million euros range.

In December 2023, Hungary commissioned Rheinmetall to customise the Skyranger 30 turret for a future anti-aircraft variant of the Lynx KF41 armoured vehicle. In February 2024, German defence forces placed an order for 19 Skyranger 30 systems, with options for a further 30. The prototype was predicted to be delivered by the end of 2024.

Lt Gen Per Pugholm Olsen, head of Danish procurement agency FMI, said: “The signing of this contract is an important step towards establishing the brigade’s air defence, which is an essential part of making the brigade fully operational. The selection of the Skyranger turret and its machine cannon was made in close cooperation with our colleagues at the [Danish] Defence Command.”

As a mobile ground-based air defence system, Skyranger 30 can be deployed against air targets at short and very short range, as well as at ground targets. The hybrid system’s turret combines the 30mm x 173 KCE revolver cannon, surface-to-air missiles and necessary sensors all on a single platform. According to Rheinmetall, its airburst ammunition is suited to countering drones.

