Rheinmetall receives EU funding to boost artillery production for Ukrainian war effort
Rheinmetall will receive €130 million (US$141 million) from the EU under the Act of Support in Ammunition Production (ASAP) to expand the production of 155mm artillery ammunition and powder.
The funding will be committed to support projects in Germany, Hungary, Romania and Spain by Rheinmetall AG’s European subsidiaries, with the corresponding grant agreements expected to be signed in May 2024.
Rheinmetall has been increasing its production capacities since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia more than two years ago and the company will aim to produce up to 1.1 million artillery shells per year by 2027. Up to 1.5 million propellant modules and 3,000 tonnes of RDX explosives will be produced annually starting in 2026.
Further tenders will be expected in the future. In its recently published proposal for a European Defence Investment Programme (EDIP), the EU outlined plans to promote the expansion of production capacities for other defence products.
In addition to this award MBDA has nominated its Enforcer missile production ramp up programme, dubbed Enforcer Production Increase Campaign (EPIC), for funding within the European Commission’s ASAP programme.
The portable, shoulder-launched, lightweight, high-precision Enforcer is a fire-and-forget missile system with an operational range up to 2km.
More from Land Warfare
-
Germany orders more Patriot air defence systems
The US Army has acquired more than 1,100 launchers of which it has exported at least 200 launchers, while more than 10,000 Patriot missiles have been produced to date.
-
General Dynamics to upgrade Ukraine-bound Spanish Leopards
The 120mm-armed Leopard 2 MBT was developed in the 1970s as a replacement for the German Army’s 105mm Leopard 1s. Spain's fleet of Leopard 2A4s were originally leased from Germany for five-years but eventually purchased in 2005.
-
AUKUS members seek solutions to integrate their ground capabilities
The three countries plan to explore technologies to strengthen their collaboration in various land-related areas including artificial intelligence, autonomy, cyber, EW, hypersonic, quantum computing and logistics.
-
Sweden orders $508 million worth of 6x6 vehicles
Patria developed the Patria 6x6 APC, unveiled at Eurosatory 2018, as a successor to the XA-series Pasi APC and to complement Patria’s 8x8 Armoured Modular Vehicle family.