Rheinmetall and Navistar team up for Canadian LVM bid

RMMV’s HX family has a ready-to-use design which can be upgraded and modified. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Team 45⁰ North partnership aims to offer low-risk, high-quality solution. Vehicles will fulfil requirements in terms of durability, protection, payload, mobility and all-terrain capability.

Rheinmetall Canada, Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV) and Navistar Defence Canada have teeamed up for Canada’s Logistics Vehicle Modernisation (LVM) project that will revitalise the army’s light and heavy logistics fleet.

Called Team 45⁰ North, the partnership will offer a low-risk, high-quality solution that fulfils the service's logistics mission profile and military requirements in terms of durability, protection, payload, mobility and all-terrain capability according to Rheinmetall.

It was added that RMMV's HX family is a 'true military off-the-shelf solution’ and a ready-to-use design that can be upgraded and modified according to specific customer needs. Over 15,000 HX vehicles, from 4x4 to 10x10 in various configurations are in service with 20 countries worldwide.

Shephard Defence Insight lists Australia (deliveries of 2,536 vehicles began in 2016), Denmark (200 since 2006), Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Kuwait, New Zealand (194), Norway (an initial 120 from 2016), Slovakia, Sweden (an initial 215 from 2016), the UAE and the UK (7,415 since 2007) as operators.

Navistar Defence Canada provides domestic and expeditionary logistic vehicles in different variants such as water, petrol, oil and lubricant tankers, general troop transporters, wreckers; dump trucks and heavy equipment transporters.

The release noted that Navistar’s platforms can be tailored to meet specific mission requirements. The manufacturer has delivered more than 43,000 vehicles to NATO and allied countries globally since 2003.