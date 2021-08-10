Rheinmetall and Escribano showcase new modules for the Mission Master SP A-UGV

Germany calls for Mammoth to meet SOF requirements
German special forces may adopt up to 80 Mammoth modular vehicles from Defenture to meet the requirements of two programmes.
Rheinmetall Canada has demonstrated two new Rheinmetall Mission Master SP modules carrying sensors and weapons systems from Escribano Mechanical & Engineering (EM&E).
For Rheinmetall Canada, the demonstrations to the Spanish Army marked the first integration of an EM&E payload on Mission Master SP and its first collaboration with a Spanish company.
Demonstrations involved two Mission Master SP autonomous UGVs. A Mission Master SP – Fire Support was equipped with the Escribano Guardian 2.0 remote weapon station (RWS), and a Mission Master SP – Surveillance carried the mast-mounted Escribano OTEOS sensor package.
OTEOS enabled Mission Master SP – Surveillance to detect threat and automatically share its location with the Mission Master SP – Fire support, triggering a slew-to-cue.
‘Various Mission Master control modes were showcased, including follow-me, autonomous navigation, and convoy modes,’ Rheinmetall noted in a 10 August statement. Live firing with the Mission Master SP – Fire Support equipped with the Escribano Guardian 2.0 RWS in the Dillon Aero M134D configuration was conducted using UGV/RWS portable controllers integrated with a safety board architecture, allowing safe wireless firing.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that Mission Masters in various configurations can operate together as part of a so-called ‘Wolf Pack’. This envisages a single operator directing a group of Mission Masters to perform a wide range of missions, such as patrolling a zone, reconnaissance and engaging targets.
