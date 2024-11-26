Red Cat to begin Black Widow sUAS production in early 2025
Red Cat was chosen as the winner of the coveted US Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Tranche 2 Program of Record. The SRR programme aims to provide frontline warfighters with portable, small uncrewed aerial systems (sUAS), for intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance operations. Produced by Red Cat’s Teal subsidiary, the Black Widow sUAS will begin production next year, the company has confirmed.
In an interview with Shephard following the announcement, Stan Nowak, VP for marketing at Red Cat, explained: “The next step is to begin Low-Rate Initial Production of Black Widow in early 2025 to satisfy the initial order requirements
