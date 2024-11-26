To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Red Cat to begin Black Widow sUAS production in early 2025

26th November 2024 - 14:05 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington, DC

Black Widow has a flight time of more than 35 minutes and weighs 1.63kg. (Photo: Red Cat)

Red Cat, recently selected for the US Army’s ambitious SRR programme to supply warfighters with the next-generation Black Widow sUAS, will begin production on the uncrewed platform in early 2025.

Red Cat was chosen as the winner of the coveted US Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Tranche 2 Program of Record. The SRR programme aims to provide frontline warfighters with portable, small uncrewed aerial systems (sUAS), for intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance operations. Produced by Red Cat’s Teal subsidiary, the Black Widow sUAS will begin production next year, the company has confirmed.

In an interview with Shephard following the announcement, Stan Nowak, VP for marketing at Red Cat, explained: “The next step is to begin Low-Rate Initial Production of Black Widow in early 2025 to satisfy the initial order requirements

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

