RBSL cuts metal for first British Army Boxer vehicle

28th March 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Telford

A Boxer with a Mission Module armed with a pop-up launcher for eight MBDA Brimstone anti-tank guided weapons. (Photo: author)

RBSL has declared the achievement of an AFV industrial capacity and intended to ramp up production at its Telford site to 50 Mission Modules a year for the British Army's Boxer armoured vehicle programme.

On March 27 the RBSL facility at Telford marked a major milestone in the British Army’s plan to deploy over 623 production standard Boxer 8x8 vehicles to meet its requirement for a Mechanised Infantry Vehicle (MIV).

This 'Manufacturing Day' marked the first welded element work on the Boxer Mission Module (MM) for the British Army to be done at Telford.

According to Colin McClean, managing director of RBSL: 'The event means that the UK has achieved an AFV industrial capability.'

He added: 'M Day is about the future of the British Army and our nation' and 'RBSL is one team for

