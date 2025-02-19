To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Raytheon's Stinger replacement completes subsystem trials with the US Army

Raytheon’s Stinger replacement completes subsystem trials with the US Army

19th February 2025 - 15:08 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

US Army paratroopers fire a FIM-92 Stinger. (Photo: US Army)

The company’s solution for the Next-Generation Short Range Interceptor programme passed through 10 tests.

RTX Raytheon has announced that its solution to replace the FIM-92 Stinger surface-to-air missile has passed through 10 subsystem demonstrations as part of the US Army Next-Generation Short Range Interceptor (NGSRI) programme.

Conducted over the past few months, the tests accessed multiple features of the company’s system including seeker, flight rocket motor, command launch assembly (CLA) and warhead.

The trials also evaluated tracking, guidance and aerodynamic control capacities, fuzing and safety as well as accuracy and lethality against diverse aerial threats.

According to the supplier, the NGSRI seeker assembly showcased “maximum range acquisition far exceeding Stinger in both laboratory and

