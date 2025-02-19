Raytheon’s Stinger replacement completes subsystem trials with the US Army
RTX Raytheon has announced that its solution to replace the FIM-92 Stinger surface-to-air missile has passed through 10 subsystem demonstrations as part of the US Army Next-Generation Short Range Interceptor (NGSRI) programme.
Conducted over the past few months, the tests accessed multiple features of the company’s system including seeker, flight rocket motor, command launch assembly (CLA) and warhead.
The trials also evaluated tracking, guidance and aerodynamic control capacities, fuzing and safety as well as accuracy and lethality against diverse aerial threats.
According to the supplier, the NGSRI seeker assembly showcased “maximum range acquisition far exceeding Stinger in both laboratory and
