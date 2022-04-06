Raytheon gains Patriot support work in Taiwan

IWI launches Ace Sniper rifle
The semi-automatic 7.62x51mm Ace Sniper rifle is already in operation, according to IWI parent company SK Group.
Additional contractor technical assistance for the Patriot air defence batteries in Taiwan was approved on 5 April by the US State Department.
Raytheon will the prime contractor on a $95 million FMS deal with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO).
The company will oversee training, planning, fielding, deployment, operation, maintenance, and sustainment of the Patriot Air Defense System plus associated equipment and logistics support elements.
In February 2022, the State Department approved an estimated $100 million deal for Raytheon and Lockheed Martin to provide engineering services for Patriot in Taiwan.
The island nation currently has an arsenal of more than 400 Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles.
The largest defence items that Australia will send to Ukraine so far are Bushmaster vehicles.
The next phase in the long-running Caméléon programme in France will comprise the implementation of a full-scale demonstrator installed on Scorpion vehicles, as well as an adaptive camouflage demonstrator for dismounted soldiers.
Philoctetes is being offered to meet a Greek requirement for modernised IFVs.
Will the delivery of advanced US-made MBTs to Poland free up T-72M/M1s for donation to Ukraine?
The first example of the Boxer Armoured Recovery Module is at a high technology readiness level although the final layout of production-variant vehicles would depend on customer requirements.