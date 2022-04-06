To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Raytheon gains Patriot support work in Taiwan

6th April 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Patriot missile battery in US Army service. (Photo: US Army)

FMS deal worth $95 million will see Raytheon oversee training, planning, fielding, deployment, operation, maintenance, and sustainment of the Patriot air defence system in Taiwan.

Additional contractor technical assistance for the Patriot air defence batteries in Taiwan was approved on 5 April by the US State Department.

Raytheon will the prime contractor on a $95 million FMS deal with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO).

The company will oversee training, planning, fielding, deployment, operation, maintenance, and sustainment of the Patriot Air Defense System plus associated equipment and logistics support elements.

In February 2022, the State Department approved an estimated $100 million deal for Raytheon and Lockheed Martin to provide engineering services for Patriot in Taiwan.

The island nation currently has an arsenal of more than 400 Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles.

