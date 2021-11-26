Raytheon and Leonardo provide sights to Bundeswehr

ELCAN Specter Sights are military optical combat sights that help shooters see better and farther in extreme environments and unpredictable situations. (Photo: Raytheon)

Raytheon and Leonardo have agreed to jointly provide combat sights to the Bundeswehr as part of a pre-existing contract.

Raytheon ELCAN and Leonardo Germany have been awarded a contract for around 108,000 main combat sights to be provided to the German Armed Forces.

Leonardo Germany is the prime contractor to the BAAINBw and will provide in-country support.

The ELCAN Specter DR 1-4x is a combined reflex and telescopic sight, allowing operators the flexibility to adapt to challenges.

The sights chosen by the Bundeswehr will have a bullet-drop compensator, etched reticle and a Picatinny/STANAG rail integrated into the housing with an ambidextrous, easy-to-use, throw lever to switch instantly between magnifications.

The sights have an integrated laser filer to help keep soldiers safer on the battlefield.

Mike Lewis, rifle sights mission area lead, Raytheon ELCAN, commented: ‘The Specter DR dual-role sight is Canadian technology and battle-proven with forces across NATO’.

Leonardo signed a framework agreement with BAAINBw in October and deliveries started around the same time, in the third quarter of 2021.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the sight switches between 1x magnification in red dot mode and 4x magnification with a range-compensating reticle.

This allows the user to transition in and out of buildings from close quarters to extended range without changing sights.