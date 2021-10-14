Leonardo to supply daylight sights for German assault rifles

ELCAN SpecterDR 1-4x sight. (Photo: Leonardo)

German Army to receive modified ELCAN sights.

The German subsidiary of Leonardo has signed a framework agreement with German defence procurement agency BAAINBw to adapt supply up to 107,929 ELCAN SpecterDR 1-4x sights.

ELCAN daylight optical units are already in service with a number of NATO militaries and they will equip ‘current and new Bundeswehr assault rifles’, Leonardo noted in a 13 October press release.

Initial deliveries are due to take place in Q3 2021.

Features for the German Army include a modified reticle and a housing with an integrated Picatinny rail. ‘The most important design change is the ability to operate the switching mechanism from 1x to 4x magnification on both sides of the new sight for assault rifles, while retaining the compact design and robustness of the optic,’ Leonardo added.

Leonardo Germany already provides laser systems, night vision and thermal imaging technology for militaries and special forces in Germany and NATO.