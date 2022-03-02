PT Pindad in the thick of action with tanks, APCs and ammunition

Indonesia has signed a new contract relating to the Pandur II, believed to be the fire support variant seen here on the far right. (TNI-AD)

PT Pindad is pursuing cooperation with partners in Belgium, the Czech Republic, France and Turkey as it seeks to fulfil requirements from the Indonesian Army.

Indonesia has signed a license agreement for Pandur II 8x8 fire support vehicles, Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto overseeing the signing of a contract between PT Pindad and Excalibur Group on 22 February. In 2017, PT Pindad evaluated four Pandur II vehicles, one of which had a CMI-3105HP turret boasting a 105mm gun. It is unclear, but this latest agreement seems to refer to this 105mm fire support vehicle variant, rather than the regular 30mm IFV type of Pandur II already ordered by the Indonesian Army (TNI-AD) on 12 April 2019. That $82 million contract was for local assembly of 22 Pandur II 8x8