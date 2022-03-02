PT Pindad in the thick of action with tanks, APCs and ammunition

French Army trains with first Jaguars
Initial operational deployment of the Jaguar EBRC is possible in 2022 and the delivery schedule could even be fast-tracked if the security situation in Europe requires it.
Indonesia has signed a license agreement for Pandur II 8x8 fire support vehicles, Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto overseeing the signing of a contract between PT Pindad and Excalibur Group on 22 February.
In 2017, PT Pindad evaluated four Pandur II vehicles, one of which had a CMI-3105HP turret boasting a 105mm gun. It is unclear, but this latest agreement seems to refer to this 105mm fire support vehicle variant, rather than the regular 30mm IFV type of Pandur II already ordered by the Indonesian Army (TNI-AD) on 12 April 2019.
That $82 million contract was for local assembly of 22 Pandur II 8x8
The 405th AFSB prepared and pushed out more than 600 vehicles and equipment pieces, such as M1 Abrams, M2 Bradleys, JLTVs, HEMTTs, HMMWVs, Paladins, generators, Palletized Load Systems and Load Handling Systems.
The four major Nordic countries have all announced the provision of military aid to Ukraine.
Leidos is working on a new prototype C-UAS solution called Mjölnir, which harnesses a high-power microwave weapon to defeat drones.
What should NATO planners take as initial lessons from the Russia-Ukraine war?
In a policy U-turn, the Norwegian government is to send weapons to Ukraine.