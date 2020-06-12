Polish Army receives its first batch of Leopard 2PL MBTs

After a delay in the initial phases of the modernisation programme, the Polish Armed Forces have received their first two Leopard 2PL MBTs.

State-run Polish Armaments Group (Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa, PGZ) in late May announced the delivery of the upgraded tanks to the 10th Armoured Cavalry Brigade in Świętoszów.

‘The acceptance of vehicles by the Employer opens our Consortium the possibility of supplying further batches of tanks,’ said Andrzej Kensbok, president of PGZ.

A spokesperson for the Polish MoD confirmed to Shephard that the original plan was to have modernised the entire Polish Leopard fleet of 142 vehicles by late 2020, although