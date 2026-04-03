Predicted air defence spending boom opens doors to Indian industry
Global air defence spending is surging as Iran’s recent drone and missile attacks expose gaps in low‑cost defences. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates a US$400-500 billion surge over the next five years as nations – including those outside the conflict – rush to expand layered systems and rebuild interceptor inventories.
The report confirms Europe will depend heavily on US primes for near‑term interceptor supply until domestic capacity is expanded.
Lockheed Martin, RTX, Rheinmetall, Rafael, Thales, Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics are positioned to capture the bulk of this. Meanwhile, tier‑one and tier‑two suppliers including India and eastern European countries are rapidly scaling exports to
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