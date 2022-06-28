Poland enhances night vision
The Polish MoD Armaments Agency has ordered NVG equipment, binoculars and thermal sights from domestic supplier PCO for approximately PLN232 million ($52.23 million), with deliveries to begin this year.
This is the latest contract from the Polish MoD for PCO to provide advanced passive night-vision devices, the Armaments Agency noted in a 24 June statement.
Specifically, the new contract involves about 2,000 MU-3ADM and MU-3AM NVGs plus ‘several hundred’ NPL-1M night vision binoculars, PL-1M BROM-M night vision binoculars and SCT Rubin thermal sights, the Armaments Agency added.
In another contract announced on 24 June, the Armaments Agency placed a PLN9.2 million order with Griffin Group for about 250 Spotter 60 scopes made by Hensoldt, the first of which will be delivered to the Polish Armed Forces before the end of 2022.
