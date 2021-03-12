Digital Battlespace

Poland orders more night vision devices

12th March 2021 - 15:56 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

PCO to provide more than 1,150 items of night vision equipment to Polish Armed Forces in 2021-2022.

The Armaments Inspectorate of the Polish Ministry of National Defence (MND) announced on 10 March that it is buying more night vision equipment from existing supplier PCO.

The Polish company received two contracts for delivery in 2021-2022 of MU-3AM and MU-3ADM NVG, PCS-5M weapon sights and NPL-1M binoculars.

Under the ...

