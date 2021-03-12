Digital Battlespace
Poland orders more night vision devices
The Armaments Inspectorate of the Polish Ministry of National Defence (MND) announced on 10 March that it is buying more night vision equipment from existing supplier PCO.
The Polish company received two contracts for delivery in 2021-2022 of MU-3AM and MU-3ADM NVG, PCS-5M weapon sights and NPL-1M binoculars.
Under the ...
