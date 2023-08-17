Poland continues army expansion with trio of armoured vehicle contracts
Earlier this week, a consortium of PGZ (Polish Armament Group) and Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW) signed a framework agreement for supply of 700 new heavy IFVs across a number of variants.
The basic version will be equipped with a ZSSW-30 remote-controlled turret, armed with a 30mm cannon. The vehicle can carry three crew members and eight assault troops.
The new IFV will be developed from the K9 Thunder chassis, which is already manufactured by HSW as the basis of the Krab self-propelled howitzer, under licence from South Korea’s Hanwha.
‘The first vehicle will be built in a relatively short time because
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Turkish air-portable howitzer targets exports as local production line rolls on
Turkey’s MKEK has set its sights on export opportunities for its 105mm Boran Air Portable Light Towed Howitzer (APLTH) now that it is in production for the home market.
-
Axnes releases Tactical Team Bubble capability for PNG wireless intercom
Communications company Axnes has unveiled a new Tactical Team Bubble capability for its PNG Wireless Intercom System (WICS) family.
-
Brazilian Army outlines future acquisitions under Land Forces 2040 programme
The army is interested in procuring C2, EW, ISR and communication solutions as well as helicopters. It also plans to invest in AI, automation and 3D printing as well as in bio, cyber and quantum technologies.
-
Ukraine to receive new type of counter drone system
Kongsberg is to deliver the Cortex Typhon CUAS through the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU). The systems will provide essential aerial threat protection capabilities, enhancing Ukraine's ability to combat UAVs such as Shahen 136.
-
Mercury Systems delivers processing hardware for US Army's Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor radars
Mercury Systems has completed delivery of processing hardware for the US Army's first six new Patriot radars, being built by Raytheon to provide air and missile defence capabilities against advanced lower-tier threats.