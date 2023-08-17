Poland continues army expansion with trio of armoured vehicle contracts

Earlier this week, a consortium of PGZ (Polish Armament Group) and Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW) signed a framework agreement for supply of 700 new heavy IFVs across a number of variants.

The basic version will be equipped with a ZSSW-30 remote-controlled turret, armed with a 30mm cannon. The vehicle can carry three crew members and eight assault troops.

The new IFV will be developed from the K9 Thunder chassis, which is already manufactured by HSW as the basis of the Krab self-propelled howitzer, under licence from South Korea’s Hanwha.

‘The first vehicle will be built in a relatively short time because