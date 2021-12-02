Poland awards Wisła and Narew contracts

Jankel starts full production of LTTV for Belgium
The Light Tactical Transport Vehicle has successfully passed the Belgian MoD’s preliminary technical acceptance under a programme that will deliver 199 Mercedes UNIMOG-based platforms.
The Armament Inspectorate in the Polish MoD on 30 November announced the award of two contracts under the Wisła and Narew programmes.
A PLN233 million ($57.1 million) agreement was signed with state-owned company Wojskowe Zakłady Łączności Nr 1 (WZL1) for the supply of four mobile communications nodes (MCC1) for the Wisła system.
The MCC1s will be delivered under the first phase of the programme in 2024 and provide communication between the Integrated Air and Missile Defence Battle Command System (IBCS), the national communication system and elements of the Wisła system in addition to securing integration of the Bystra radar with the IBCS.
The Armament Inspectorate also announced a PLN18 million contract with the PGZ-Narew consortium for management and integration of components of the Narew short-range air defence (SHORAD) programme.
This is the first deal awarded under this effort and will be valid for the entire period of implementation of Narew.
Earlier in November 2021, also under this programme, the Armament Inspectorate recommended procurement of the MBDA Common Anti-air Modular Missile.
The South Korean news agency Yonhap announced on 30 November that the country is negotiating the export of K9 Thunder howitzers with Egypt at the EDEX 2021 exhibition in Cairo.
Alcon's upgrade kit is a ready-made solution to mitigate the added weight of vehicle armour on the Land Cruiser platform.
The German Armed Forces have been running trials with one prototype of the 1A3 version featuring a full conversion kit and one Marder 1A5 with a new engine and drivetrain.
While Russian military chiefs hail the imminent adoption into service of the first BMPT Terminator, serious questions still surround the combat capabilities and cost-effectiveness of the heavy tank support vehicle.
CTAI has delivered the final 40CT cannon meant for the Ajax and Warrior platforms, although, with the future of both platforms in question, their destination is uncertain.