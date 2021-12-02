Poland awards Wisła and Narew contracts

New deals in Poland involve the MoD Armament Inspectorate and state-owned companies. (Photo: Polish MND)

WZL1 will supply mobile comms nodes for the Wisla missile defence system and PGZ-Narew is providing integration services for the Narew SHORAD network.

The Armament Inspectorate in the Polish MoD on 30 November announced the award of two contracts under the Wisła and Narew programmes.

A PLN233 million ($57.1 million) agreement was signed with state-owned company Wojskowe Zakłady Łączności Nr 1 (WZL1) for the supply of four mobile communications nodes (MCC1) for the Wisła system.

The MCC1s will be delivered under the first phase of the programme in 2024 and provide communication between the Integrated Air and Missile Defence Battle Command System (IBCS), the national communication system and elements of the Wisła system in addition to securing integration of the Bystra radar with the IBCS.

The Armament Inspectorate also announced a PLN18 million contract with the PGZ-Narew consortium for management and integration of components of the Narew short-range air defence (SHORAD) programme.

This is the first deal awarded under this effort and will be valid for the entire period of implementation of Narew.

Earlier in November 2021, also under this programme, the Armament Inspectorate recommended procurement of the MBDA Common Anti-air Modular Missile.