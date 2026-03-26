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US Army moves towards calls for bids for medium UGV as competitors warm up

26th March 2026 - 08:32 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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AM General’s UGV on display at AUSA Global Force 2026 with T-boom crane and FireAnt UGV on flatbed. (Photo: AM General)

The US Army’s Medium Modular Equipment Transport Trailer (M-METT) programme is planned to provide a platform between Increment II of Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport and the Palletized Load System.

The US Army’s plan to buy a medium uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) for logistics and support is expected to go to a Request for Proposals (RfP) in mid-2026, although vehicle options remain unclear as requirements are yet to be released.

Designated as the Medium Modular Equipment Transport Trailer (M-METT) programme, the effort began as a special notice in mid-2025. The notice said the force was looking for a “platform that autonomously manages operational energy, transporting critical supplies to mounted and dismounted units in hostile environments, and supporting casualty evacuations”.

While details of the requirement will not be known until the RfP

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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