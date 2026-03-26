US Army moves towards calls for bids for medium UGV as competitors warm up

The US Army’s plan to buy a medium uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) for logistics and support is expected to go to a Request for Proposals (RfP) in mid-2026, although vehicle options remain unclear as requirements are yet to be released.

Designated as the Medium Modular Equipment Transport Trailer (M-METT) programme, the effort began as a special notice in mid-2025. The notice said the force was looking for a “platform that autonomously manages operational energy, transporting critical supplies to mounted and dismounted units in hostile environments, and supporting casualty evacuations”.

While details of the requirement will not be known until the RfP