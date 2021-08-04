PLA fields new artillery systems and a ‘Chinese LARC’

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has introduced a 4x4 truck-mounted multiple rocket launcher (MRL) that fires 122mm rockets. Furthermore, a mysterious new wheeled amphibious vehicle has made an appearance.

State-owned CCTV aired a video clip on 24 July showing the new 4x4 MRL debuting in service with a combined-arms brigade of the Tibet Military Command. The vehicles were performing a live-fire exercise on the Tibetan Plateau.

The MRLs, whose nomenclature is not yet known, were operating alongside Dongfeng Mengshi CSK181 protected vehicles and the PCL-161 122mm 4x4 truck-mounted howitzer.

This new MRL employs the same truck chassis as the ...