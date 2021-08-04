To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Land Warfare

PLA fields new artillery systems and a ‘Chinese LARC’

4th August 2021 - 04:55 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

A new 122mm multiple rocket launcher based on a FAW 4x4 truck chassis has debuted with a PLA unit in Tibet. (CCTV)

The range of rocket and tube artillery systems in PLA service continues to grow from an already impressive and diverse foundation.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has introduced a 4x4 truck-mounted multiple rocket launcher (MRL) that fires 122mm rockets. Furthermore, a mysterious new wheeled amphibious vehicle has made an appearance.

State-owned CCTV aired a video clip on 24 July showing the new 4x4 MRL debuting in service with a combined-arms brigade of the Tibet Military Command. The vehicles were performing a live-fire exercise on the Tibetan Plateau.

The MRLs, whose nomenclature is not yet known, were operating alongside Dongfeng Mengshi CSK181 protected vehicles and the PCL-161 122mm 4x4 truck-mounted howitzer.

This new MRL employs the same truck chassis as the ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users