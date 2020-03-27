To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

PLA could be ready to adopt VP22 6x6 vehicle

27th March 2020 - 01:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

It is possible the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is adopting into service a 6x6 variant of the VP22 armour-protected truck, after one example appeared in a news clip on state-owned television channel CCTV 7.

The video clip broadcast on 20 March showed the VP22 being used in some kind of training exercise purportedly involving the PLA.

However, the situation is not at all clear. The solitary VP22 had a single-colour camouflage of green, rather than a more typical multi-colour PLA camouflage scheme.

Furthermore, while the soldiers accompanying the vehicle carried Type 95 rifles and wore standard-looking PLA uniforms, their helmets

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us