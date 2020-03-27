PLA could be ready to adopt VP22 6x6 vehicle
It is possible the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is adopting into service a 6x6 variant of the VP22 armour-protected truck, after one example appeared in a news clip on state-owned television channel CCTV 7.
The video clip broadcast on 20 March showed the VP22 being used in some kind of training exercise purportedly involving the PLA.
However, the situation is not at all clear. The solitary VP22 had a single-colour camouflage of green, rather than a more typical multi-colour PLA camouflage scheme.
Furthermore, while the soldiers accompanying the vehicle carried Type 95 rifles and wore standard-looking PLA uniforms, their helmets
