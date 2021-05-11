MANET finds a place in Mi2

V-Bat VTOL UAV aboard USNS Spearhead. (Photo: USN/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson Branch)

MANET devices from Persistent Solutions will provide payload data link and C2 for the newest unmanned ISR platform in the USN.

Persistent Solutions announced on 11 May that it is providing Martin UAV with MPU5 and Embedded Module mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) devices ‘over the coming years’.

The USN will use these devices in its Mi2 programme, which seeks to supplement systems currently used by the USN with an expeditionary platform with a smaller logistical footprint and quicker set-up time.

As a solution, the USN picked the V-Bat vertical take-off and landing aircraft from Martin UAV, following an Mi2 live demonstration conducted in November-December 2020 at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.

Persistent Systems expects to begin delivery of MPU5s in support of Mi2 in Q3 this year.