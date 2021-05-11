MANET finds a place in Mi2

COTS hardware supports Blackjack risk reduction
An orbital platform was used for a tactical maritime experiment by DARPA.
Persistent Solutions announced on 11 May that it is providing Martin UAV with MPU5 and Embedded Module mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) devices ‘over the coming years’.
The USN will use these devices in its Mi2 programme, which seeks to supplement systems currently used by the USN with an expeditionary platform with a smaller logistical footprint and quicker set-up time.
As a solution, the USN picked the V-Bat vertical take-off and landing aircraft from Martin UAV, following an Mi2 live demonstration conducted in November-December 2020 at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.
Persistent Systems expects to begin delivery of MPU5s in support of Mi2 in Q3 this year.
A constellation of six LEO satellites should support the intelligence-gathering requirements of joint forces conducting multi-domain operations around the world.
Recently released prototype proposals would improve how the DoD manages its use of the electromagnetic spectrum.
CIRCM uses a laser transmitting modulated pulses to confuse an incoming IR-guided missile.
Delays in testing the UKR-RL reconnaissance targeting pod for the Su-34 appear to have been overcome.
Rezonans-N radar installations will include surveillance of vast areas of airspace over Norway and Finland.