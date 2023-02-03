Why China's surveillance balloon is more intriguing than alarming

On 2 February, the US government announced it was tracking a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon that had appeared over the continental US.

The balloon was most recently sighted flying over the northern border state of Montana, home to a number of US Minuteman nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) silos.

In a statement, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig Gen Pat Ryder said: 'The balloon is currently travelling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground. Instances of this kind of balloon activity have been observed previously over the