Pearson integrates AI-driven explosive detector with UAV
Pearson Engineering has developed a vehicle-integrated UAV system to detect ground-laid ordnance such as improvised explosive devices (IEDs), anti-tank and anti-personnel mines.
The Threat-Sense system supports the identification of threats to mobility, including vehicles and dismounted soldiers, with the use of UAVs combined with artificial intelligence (AI) and synthetic threat libraries.
Threat-Sense was designed to provide increased situational awareness to vehicle commanders and has been field tested when integrated with platforms ranging from Foxhound and HX60, to the Patria AMV and TRX 2 robotic combat vehicle.
The platform was developed by Pearson Engineering’s unmanned solutions team for integration with a UAV to assist enhanced reconnaissance and stand-off from the vehicle after feedback from users and international science and technology organisations.
The system was evaluated and proven with NATO allies at the Suffield Research Centre in Canada to demonstrate freedom of manoeuvre and mobility at pace using a commercially available off-the-shelf UAV to a distance of 5km to reduce the risk to life and providing an additional method of surface laid threat identification.
Threat-Sense logs all of the detected threats with unique identifiers, GPS markers and timestamps, and has the ability to network information over Android team awareness kit or data distribution service in real time.
Threat-Pathway, a newer development designed to provide rapidly deployable scatterable mine clearance capability to combat vehicles and combat support vehicles, has also taken part in a number of end-user demonstrations and trials.
More from Land Warfare
-
Latvia makes its largest defence investment in air defence system
Latvia and Estonia have committed to purchasing Diehl IRIS-T SLM medium-range air defence systems with the system set to provide a substantial boost to Latvia’s air defence capabilities.
-
Rheinmetall to upgrade Austria’s Skyguard air defence system
Rheinmetall's Oerlikon Skyguard, the air defence system developed for the protection of stationary high value assets such as air fields, bridges, industrial installations and military command and control centres, will undergo a multimillion dollar upgrade.
-
BAE Systems coalition aims to bring barrel manufacture back to UK
The UK’s Mobile Fires Platform (MFP) requirement will replace the country’s three-decade-old AS90 howitzers and has three bidders already in place.
-
US successfully tests improved missile defence system and multi-stage separation
The Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system has been deployed in multiple locations as the first and only operational missile defence system to defend the US against intermediate and long-range ballistic missile attacks.
-
US Navy expects to complete delivery of VAMPIRE CUAS to Ukraine this month
As the Ukraine continues to battle against Russia’s use of UAS in a range of sizes, the VAMPIRE CUAS will be used against higher-tier UAVs with the inclusion of a fuzed warhead.
-
Australia signs US$2.6 billion deal for 129 Redback IFVs from Hanwha Defense Australia
The Redback IFVs for the Australian Defence Force will be made in a facility currently under construction in Geelong, Victoria.