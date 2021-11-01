Pearson Engineering delivers countermine technology trials to the British Army

Finland and Estonia to order additional K9s
Finnish defence minister Antti Kaikkonen has approved a plan to purchase five K9s this year and another five in 2022, while Estonia is also moving to acquire more of the South Korean-made SPHs.
UK firm Pearson Engineering on 1 November announced the first trial for its Threat-Sense landmine-detection technology.
Working alongside the Royal Engineers Trials and Development Unit (RETDU), which devised the in-depth programme, the technology was tested against FASCAM scatterable mines.
Matt Aujla, business development manager at Pearson, noted that RETDU engaged with the company 'as a result of the Army prior information notice, published earlier this year.'.
He added: 'It is very important to our product development programme that we get end-user feedback from concept demonstrations such as these to ensure that the product matures, whilst meeting the practical needs of any end-user on operations.'
Pearson released the Threat-Sense capability in February 2021 alongside its sister technology, Threat Pathway, using AI to identify surface-laid threats.
The fully passive technology can analyse video streams in real-time from visual and thermal cameras mounted on the vehicles simultaneously.
Threat-Sense was tested on a Terrier Engineering Vehicle and a standard Land Rover vehicle during the trials with RETDU.
Will a ‘buttoned down’ AFV with just two crew enhance mission efficiency for IDF armoured units?
The Finnish company has announced the delivery to Latvia on 29 October. The country has procured over 200 6x6 armoured personnel carriers, and Finland intends to order 160 units in 2023.
Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) are a growing threat for the US and its allies, with adversaries acquiring the low-cost platforms in high volumes and deploying them in a range of roles.
As part of its overall modernisation strategy, the US Army is developing a variety of high-energy laser weapons to defeat UAVs, target helicopters and defend against rockets, mortars and artillery fire.
The Philippine military is buying tactical vehicles from China and Russia, a variance from recent contracts with South Korea.