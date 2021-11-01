Pearson Engineering delivers countermine technology trials to the British Army

Pearson Engineering announced the first trial for its Threat-Sense technology. (Photo: Pearson Engineering)

Person Engineering has demonstrated its Threat-Sense mine detection technology to the British Army for the first time.

UK firm Pearson Engineering on 1 November announced the first trial for its Threat-Sense landmine-detection technology.

Working alongside the Royal Engineers Trials and Development Unit (RETDU), which devised the in-depth programme, the technology was tested against FASCAM scatterable mines.

Matt Aujla, business development manager at Pearson, noted that RETDU engaged with the company 'as a result of the Army prior information notice, published earlier this year.'.

He added: 'It is very important to our product development programme that we get end-user feedback from concept demonstrations such as these to ensure that the product matures, whilst meeting the practical needs of any end-user on operations.'

Pearson released the Threat-Sense capability in February 2021 alongside its sister technology, Threat Pathway, using AI to identify surface-laid threats.

The fully passive technology can analyse video streams in real-time from visual and thermal cameras mounted on the vehicles simultaneously.

Threat-Sense was tested on a Terrier Engineering Vehicle and a standard Land Rover vehicle during the trials with RETDU.